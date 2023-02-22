Delicate surgery performed on 80-year-old woman in Visakhapatnam

February 22, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Medicover Hospital doctors in Visakhapatnam have performed Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure on an 80-year-old woman to cure her from severe aortic stenosis.

The patient underwent aortic valve replacement through the thigh, without opening the chest and within two hours, she was able to get out of bed. After only 48 hours, she was discharged from the hospital.

Speaking about the case, the hospital doctor Hemanth Kumar Behra said the patient was admitted to the hospital with complaints of shortness of breath for the past four to five months, to the point where she could barely walk even a few steps. Due to the patient’s elderly age, obesity, and previous history of brain stroke, the surgery was considered high-risk and potentially fatal. As a result, the patient was offered the option of a catheter-based valve replacement, known as TAVI.

The TAVI procedure involves delivering a prosthetic valve to the natural aortic valve’s position and implanting it in place of the damaged aortic valve through a small incision of only 3-4 mm in the thigh, he added.