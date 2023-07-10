HamberMenu
Delicate surgery performed on 75-year-old man in Visakhapatnam

July 10, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 75-year-old man, who was diagnosed with severe aortic valve stenosis and pulmonary oedema, was successfully treated through Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) by a team of interventional cardiologists at the Apollo Hospitals, here.

The patient, who hails from Vepagunta in the city, came to the hospital with diabetes, hypertension, CAD, and post angioplasty was presented with acute history of breathlessness and diagnosed with severe aortic valve stenosis and pulmonary oedema. He was stabilised initially and after discussing with relatives, the doctors planned for TAVR procedure, according to a statement issued by the hospital on Monday.

His CT scan showed heavily calcified aortic valve and sinuses of valsalva. The external iliac vessels on both sides were of less caliber. The challenge in this case was the external iliac vessels, which were smaller in size. It was initially dilated with peripheral balloon followed by insertion of a 16 fr phython sheath. A 29 mm myval was implanted across the aortic valve.

The patient was symptom-free after the procedure and was planned for discharge on the third day after the procedure was done. These procedures are done by expert interventional cardiologists.

The cardiac team, which participated in performing the procedure, was Dr. D.K. Baruah, Dr. N.K. Panigrahi, Dr. Chakradhar Pedada, Dr. Shashank and Dr. Ravikanth, Dr. Jaideep Kumar Trivedi, cardiac surgeon and the cardiac anaesthesia team, the release added.

