Delicate surgery performed at railway hospital in Visakhapatnam

December 09, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A complicated case of squamous cell carcinoma was successfully treated at the Divisional Railway Hospital here recently.

A 62-year-old woman patient presented to the hospital with non-healing ulcer on her lower lip. She had a habit of reverse smoking (cigar/chutta). She is also a diabetic. Biopsy revealed it to be a case of squamous cell carcinoma (cancer). She also has leukoplakic changes on her hard palate which is pre-malignant.

The complicated operation was done by nasal intubation as she has difficulty in opening her mouth on November 10. She recovered well after the surgery and was discharged on December 7.

The surgery was done by K.P.S. Kasi Pati, Additional Chief Medical Superintendent/Surgeon and reconstruction was done by P.R.K. Prasad/plastic surgery consultant. Anaesthesia was given by M. Mahesh Kumar, Additional Chief Medical Superintendent/ Anaesthesia.

