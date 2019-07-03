Delicate surgery gives new lease of life to 69-year-old man

A Trans-catheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure, also known as the Trans-catheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), was performed successfully on a 69-year-old man at Apollo Hospitals in the city recently.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Nanda Kishore Panigrahi, senior interventional cardiologist, and his team. Announcing this at a media conference on Tuesday, Dr. Sami, Units Head, Apollo Hospitals-Visakhapatnam, and Dr. Panigrahi, said this was the first case of a balloon expandable TAVR performed in the city.

The patient, named Babji, was a doctor himself . He presented with shortness of breath, hypertension, and hyperlipidaemia and had undergone a bypass surgery in 2000. Open heart valve replacement surgery was contraindicated in the patient due to co-existing health issues.

“A 23-mm valve was delivered through an expandable python sheath through an incision made in the thigh. The procedure was done on May 30 and the patient was discharged on the fifth day after the surgery. TAVR should be performed in a sophisticated cath lab with cardiothoracic OT back up and surgeons to deal with complications that could arise during the procedure,” Dr. Panigrahi said.