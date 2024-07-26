GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delicate orthopaedic surgery performed in Visakhapatnam hospital

Published - July 26, 2024 05:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A rare and delicate orthopaedic surgery (shoulder arthroscopic rotator cuff repair with REGENETEN Implant) was performed by Dr. Abdul D Khan, professor and HOD, at Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam.

A 30 year-old male patient presented with pain and weakness in the shoulder not responding to conservative treatment since six months. His MRI scan confirmed rotator cuff tear.

Dr. Khan did rotator cuff repair followed by the insertion of the bioinductive implant, according to a statement issued by the hospital on Thursday.

This implant, derived from the Bovine Achilles tendon, significantly improves the repair strength and also leads to decreased pain and faster return to normal activities compared to the standard repair.

The patient recovered well and was discharged within 24 hours.

