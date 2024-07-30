Delayed multi-level car parking likely to be ready by September in Visakhapatnam

The giant multi-level car parking (MLCP)-cum-commercial complex in Visakhapatnam, which was supposed to be made available to the public by August 2023, is yet to be completed and may miss the August 2024 deadline as well. Officials of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) said that there was a delay due to some technical reasons, and they are expediting the work to complete it within the next two months.

When asked on Monday (July 29), VMRDA officials said that about 75% of the construction work has been completed so far and about ₹50 crore has been spent out of the estimated cost of ₹87.50 crore. The project was finalised in December 2021 and works started in 2022.

The MLCP is being constructed in an area of ​​1.72 acres at Siripuram near the beach road here to accommodate 430 cars and over 400 two-wheelers, apart from space for commercial establishments like supermarkets and corporate companies.

This is the second MLCP after the first was built at Jagadamba Junction in the city. It consists of an 11-storey structure surrounding VMRDA’s Children’s Arena, VMRDA office, HPCL-owned Millennium Petrol Bunk, Gurajada Kalakshetram, Andhra University and WNS Global Services Company (HSBC’s old office).

Five floors (1.90 lakh sq ft) will be allocated for parking of 430 cars and 400 two-wheelers. The parking will be in three floors from the ground and two floors above. The remaining six floors (1.64 lakh sq ft) are for commercial establishments.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Project Officer M. Balaramaraju from VMRDA, said, “The project is planned to be completed in 18 months from the date of signing of the contract with the contractor. But, there was a delay due to technical reasons before the deadline, and recent elections. So far more than 75% of the works have been completed. Our new Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan also visited the project and directed us to complete it by September 2024. We plan to open it for the public soon. The front part of the structure is built like a cruise ship. Best suited for commercial and corporate offices like IT companies. If all the parking slots are occupied, the monthly revenue from vehicle parking would be around ₹60-65 lakh.”

MLCP has gained importance in view of increasing traffic woes at the Children’s Arena during festivals, weddings and office functions. This apart, nearby WNS Company has also opened its office. AU Engineering College grounds and AU Convocation Hall are close to this MLCP, which is about 1.5 km from the YSR Statue on the Beach Road, where major public events are held throughout the year.