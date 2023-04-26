ADVERTISEMENT

Degree student ‘ends’ life in Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh

April 26, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old degree student reportedly ended his life by hanging due to financial problems at Dibbapalem village in Anakapalli district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as P. Madhu Kumar (20), a resident of Dibbapalem and a third-year degree student.

Circle Inspector of Anakapalli (Rural) Police Station A. Ravi Kumar said that Madhu Kumar was addicted to vices and had borrowed close to ₹90,000 from his neighbour to fulfil his desires. Since some time, the neighbour reportedly had been asking the youth to return the money. Some days ago, the neighbour had informed the matter to his parents, he said.

On April 23, Madhu Kumar tried to end his life in his house during the absence of other family members. After return, they shifted him to a hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday night.

“According to Madhu Kumar’s father, he had borrowed money for cricket betting. He had been doing this since some time. We are enquiring about this betting angle with his friends and close ones and are yet to ascertain it,” said Mr. Ravi Kumar.

Anakapalli (Rural) Police have registered a case. The body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.

In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100.

