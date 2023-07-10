Degree student arrested for ‘sending abusive messages’ to a girl in Visakhapatnam

July 10, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The cybercrime police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old degree student for allegedly harassing a girl online by sending abusive and offensive posts to her mobile here. Inspector of cybercrime PS, Bhavani Prasad said that the victim, a native of Tamil Nadu and working in an IT firm at IT SEZ in the city, lodged a complaint that she has been receiving offensive posts for some days from an anonymous number. Following the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the 21-year-old Dopa Avinash from Pendurthi. The accused was sent to remand by the court.

