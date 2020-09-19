Visakhapatnam

Degree final semester exams from Sept. 28

Dean, U.G. Examinations, Andhra University, D.V.R. Murthy, announced that degree final semester examinations will be conducted from September 28 to October 9. All degree colleges affiliated to Andhra University from Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts should get ready for the examinations, he said.

In a release on Saturday, Dr. Murthy said that in the morning sessions, examinations for B.Sc., courses will be held, while in the afternoon, examinations will be organised for B.A. and B.Com. students. More information can be had from AU official website, he said. AU Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy will conduct webinars over the conduct of examinations with the principals of degree colleges, he added.

