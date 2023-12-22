Defunct street lights driving denizens up the wall in Visakhapatnam

December 22, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Defunct street lights continue to be a source of bother for denizens in many areas, with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) failing to address the vexatious issue for months on end.

With complaints pouring in from the public as well as corporators from various wards, the GVMC authorities are finally preparing to pull up the agency responsible for maintaining the street lights, asking them to fix the lights by the end of the month or face action.

However, there is some cynicism surrounding the civic body’s ‘deadline’, as two similar ultimatums to the agency proved to be of little use.

Many colonies in the city remain in the dark either due to dim lighting or defunct street lights. At every council meeting, a number of corporators, including those from the ruling party, lambast the civic body over the poor maintenance of the street lights. The recent council meeting held two weeks ago was no different, with corporators expressing frustration at the GVMC’s inability to resolve the issue.

At the recent meeting, YSRCP corporator K. Swathi (Ward 9) spoke about the situation in her ward. “It is dangerous to walk along the road in some colonies for fear of being bitten by snakes or insects in the darkness,” she said.

Ward 48 corporator G. Kavitha (BJP) said that a number of streets in the hillock areas of her ward do not have street lights, due to which elderly people are wary of stepping out after dark.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) corporator and the party’s floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao said that after repeated complaints with the Sachivalayam, a team from the agency arrived in his colony and repaired some street lights, but failed to install new ones wherever sought by the public.

Apart from wards in major parts of the city, localities in the suburbs and merged wards have also been affected. Corporators from Gajuwaka, Duvvada, Tunglam regions have similar complaints.

According to the GVMC officials, there are about 1.18 lakh street lights in the city. In the month of May, the corporation entered into an agreement with a new agency to maintain the lights. As per officials, till December 10, the agency has managed to connect 50,000 street lights and give dashboard access to the corporation, while more than 70,000 lights are yet to be given access and the corporation is not able to monitor them.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that steps are being taken to resolve the issue by the end of the month. “The corporation has served a notice on the agency a couple of times, and will be serving another notice to speed up the works and allow access to another 70,000 lights and also resolve issues surrounding it.”

“If the agency fails to hand over control of the remaining street lights to the GVMC by the end of this month, then they will be failing to deliver work as part of service-level agreement. If they fail to do so by the end of this month, the GVMC will initiate steps to cancel the tender,” he said.

The civic chief added that the GVMC is monitoring the street lights with sachivalayam systems at regular intervals.

