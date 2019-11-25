Defence pension adalat in Vizag on Nov. 29

The office of the Defence Pension Disbursement Office (DPDO), Visakhapatnam, under the Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, will organise a defence pension adalat on the premises of the DPDO, Area Account Office (Navy) Compound, Vinod Nagar on November 29.

Defence pensioners, defence family pensioners including commissioned officers, defence civilians, Indian Coast Guard, GREF and DAD personnel residing in Andhra Pradesh can settle their pension-related grievances at the adalat.

Pensioners residing in Visakhapatnam and its surrounding areas need to submit their complaints in English (in duplicate) between 10 a.m. and 5 pm on November 29 . They can also send the pleas in advance through Speed Post to G. Changalrao, Mini Pension Adalat Officer, DPDO, AAO (NAVY), Visakhapatnam or send e-mails to [email protected]. For more details, dial 0891-2702790.