Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend BJP meeting in Visakhapatnam on February 27

February 26, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is coming to the city on Tuesday. He will participate in a preparatory meeting of the BJP, being held ahead of the forthcoming elections. Announcing this at a media conference here on Monday, Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said that the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has secured orders worth ₹20,000 crore. He said that the party was extending benefits to senior citizens under the ‘Vayoshri’ scheme.

Former MLC P.V.N. Madhav said that Mr. Rajnath Singh would participate in a cluster-level meeting of five Parliamentary constituencies to be held on Tuesday. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president J.P. Nadda would also visit Visakhapatnam city in the near future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.