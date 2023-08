Defence Correspondents Course commences at Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam

August 22, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The 2023 edition of Defence Correspondents Course (DCC), a three-week course conducted by the Ministry of Defence for select journalists from National and Regional Media organisations, commenced at Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Visakhapatnam, on August 21 (Monday).

Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff, ENC, delivered the inaugural address and A. Bharat Bhushan Babu, Spokesperson (MoD) and Additional Director General (Media & Communication), gave an insight into Defence Journalism of the course at the Maritime Warfare Center.

The aim of DCC is to bring media and military closer and enable a pool of journalists at all levels to have better appreciation of the armed forces and are cognizant of the domain when reporting on stories relating to the maritime environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the one-week naval attachment, the participants will be addressed by subject matter experts from within the Navy and the Coast Guard.

They will acquaint the journalists with various aspects of the Navy, including naval operations, naval diplomacy, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief and the organisational structure of the Navy and Coast Guard.

As part of the course, the participants visited the Indian naval ship and submarine on Monday and they were briefed on various facets of life onboard.

The participants will also have a scheduled tour at Naval Dockyard, Naval Air Station and onboard Coast Guard ships at Visakhapatnam in this week.

A sea sortie onboard a front-line warship of the Indian Navy is the highlight of the naval leg of the course, which will provide the journalists an insight into naval operations at sea.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.