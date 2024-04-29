GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Defeat BJP for failing to implement A.P. Reorganisation Act and trying to sell Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, says Prathyeka Hoda Samithi

Samithi president criticises some political parties in the State for joining hands with the BJP either directly or indirectly

April 29, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Prathyeka Hodha Sadhana Samithi president Chalasani Srinivas speaking at a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Prathyeka Hoda, Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Samithi has called upon people to defeat the BJP, which has done injustice to Andhra Pradesh by failing to implement the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, apart from trying to go for strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The samithi has launched a yatra with a call to defeat the BJP, which has ‘cheated AP’ by not implementing the assurances given to the State, during the last 10 years. The yatra reached Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Addressing the gathernig on the occasion, samithi president Chalasani Srinivasa Rao criticised some political parties in the State for joining hands with the BJP either directly or indirectly. He challenged those parties for a debate on the funds to be given to the State for establishment of the Central Institutions.

He said that the BJP no longer qualified to be called as a national party as the BJP leaders from Telangana State were spewing venom on Andhra Pradesh. He called upon people to vote for candidates with integrity, irrespective of their party affiliation, or even for Independent candidates.

Andhra Intellectuals Forum president Appalanaidu called for opposing the move for sale of public sector enterprises in the country.

Student JAC leader P. Bulliraju, Shramik Vikas national vice president Y. Narayana and samithi leaders G.V.L.N. Sastry and A. Siva Rao were present.

