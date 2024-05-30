ADVERTISEMENT

Deepthi Priya, PG student of AMC, bags gold medal for best research paper

Published - May 30, 2024 11:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Sunitha of Department of Microbiology bags the second prize, while Krishna Manasa of Department of Biochemistry gets consolation prize

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. N. Deepthi Priya of Pathology Department receiving the gold medal for best research paper from AMC Principal G. Butchi Raju and former Vice-Principal E. Pedaveera Raju, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Medical College hosted the 2024 Prof. Dr. E. Pedaveera Raju Gold Medal for Best Research Paper in Investigative Medicine for PGs in the departments of Pathology, Biochemistry, Microbiology and Radiology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Dr. E Pedaveera Raju, former Vice-Principal, Prof. and HoD, Gastroenterology, instituted the gold medal for the best research paper, and had been contributing the gold medal for the last 15 years.

This year, seven PGs presented the research papers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Jyothi Padmaja, former professor and HoD of Microbiology, Dr. A. Bhagya Lakshmi, former Prof. & HoD of Pathology, and Dr. Ramakrishna, former Prof. & HoD of Biochemistry were the judges.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. N. Deepthi Priya from the Department of Pathology was awarded the gold medal for her research work on Cytological Study of Lung Mass in correlation with histopathology and immuno histochemistry.

Dr. K. Sunitha from the Department of Microbiology was awarded the 2nd prize and Dr. R. Krishna Manasa from Department of Biochemistry was awarded the consolation prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. G. Butchi Raju, Principal & Additional DME, AMC, congratulated the participants.

Dr. V. Manmadha Rao, Vice-Principal (Academic), Dr. Radha Krishna, Deputy Superintendent, KGH, and other faculty and PG students participated.

Dr. Soumini, Professor of OBG and vice-chairperson, AMC Research Forum, hosted the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US