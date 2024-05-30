Deepthi Priya, PG student of AMC, bags gold medal for best research paper

Andhra Medical College hosted the 2024 Prof. Dr. E. Pedaveera Raju Gold Medal for Best Research Paper in Investigative Medicine for PGs in the departments of Pathology, Biochemistry, Microbiology and Radiology.

Prof. Dr. E Pedaveera Raju, former Vice-Principal, Prof. and HoD, Gastroenterology, instituted the gold medal for the best research paper, and had been contributing the gold medal for the last 15 years.

This year, seven PGs presented the research papers.

Dr. Jyothi Padmaja, former professor and HoD of Microbiology, Dr. A. Bhagya Lakshmi, former Prof. & HoD of Pathology, and Dr. Ramakrishna, former Prof. & HoD of Biochemistry were the judges.

Dr. N. Deepthi Priya from the Department of Pathology was awarded the gold medal for her research work on Cytological Study of Lung Mass in correlation with histopathology and immuno histochemistry.

Dr. K. Sunitha from the Department of Microbiology was awarded the 2nd prize and Dr. R. Krishna Manasa from Department of Biochemistry was awarded the consolation prize.

Dr. G. Butchi Raju, Principal & Additional DME, AMC, congratulated the participants.

Dr. V. Manmadha Rao, Vice-Principal (Academic), Dr. Radha Krishna, Deputy Superintendent, KGH, and other faculty and PG students participated.

Dr. Soumini, Professor of OBG and vice-chairperson, AMC Research Forum, hosted the programme.

