‘Deepam’ scheme launched in Anakapalli, Vizag districts

/VISAKHAPATNAM

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials from the district administration, political representatives, launched the State government’s ‘Deepam’ scheme on a grand note in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan in the presence of Anakapalli MLA Konathala Ramakrishna, Chairman of A.P. Urban Finance and Infrastructure Corporation, Peela Govinda Satyanarayana and others launched the programme in Anakapalli district and distributed the cylinders to the beneficiaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, Ms. Vijaya Krishnan said that around 3.60 lakh people are going to be benefited with the ‘Deepam’ scheme. She said that the State government will be spending around ₹2,600 for every eligible family as part of the scheme.

Konathala Ramakrishna said that the NDA government has been committed to its promises given during the elections. Every month pension is distributed without fail, while Land Titling Act has been scrapped. Steps are being taken to recruit 16,000 posts through DSC.

He also said that in Anakapalli constituency, around ₹20 crore worth development works through MNREGS, ₹10 crore worth water supply works, ₹72 lakh worth road works are being taken up. He added that new pensions will be distributed for the coming Sankranthi, for which identification process will be taken up through grama sabhas.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, A.P. TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao launched the Deepam scheme at Gajuwaka. During the programme, the Collector assured to resolve the issues of regularisation of houses in the constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.