GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Deepam’ scheme launched in Anakapalli, Vizag districts

Published - November 01, 2024 11:56 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

/VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from the district administration, political representatives, launched the State government’s ‘Deepam’ scheme on a grand note in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan in the presence of Anakapalli MLA Konathala Ramakrishna, Chairman of A.P. Urban Finance and Infrastructure Corporation, Peela Govinda Satyanarayana and others launched the programme in Anakapalli district and distributed the cylinders to the beneficiaries.

During the meeting, Ms. Vijaya Krishnan said that around 3.60 lakh people are going to be benefited with the ‘Deepam’ scheme. She said that the State government will be spending around ₹2,600 for every eligible family as part of the scheme.

Konathala Ramakrishna said that the NDA government has been committed to its promises given during the elections. Every month pension is distributed without fail, while Land Titling Act has been scrapped. Steps are being taken to recruit 16,000 posts through DSC.

He also said that in Anakapalli constituency, around ₹20 crore worth development works through MNREGS, ₹10 crore worth water supply works, ₹72 lakh worth road works are being taken up. He added that new pensions will be distributed for the coming Sankranthi, for which identification process will be taken up through grama sabhas.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, A.P. TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao launched the Deepam scheme at Gajuwaka. During the programme, the Collector assured to resolve the issues of regularisation of houses in the constituency.

Published - November 01, 2024 11:56 pm IST

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.