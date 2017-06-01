Deepam LPG connections on June 6

LPG connections will be given to people in all constituencies under ‘Deepam’ scheme as part of ‘Nava Nirmana Deeksha’ on June 6, Minister for Roads and Buildings Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has said.

At a review meeting at the Circuit House here on Wednesday, the Minister said 1.40 lakh families in the district had no cooking gas connections and the eligible beneficiaries among them would be provided with the same on June 6.

There were around 50,000 families in the Agency areas and they would be provided gas connections free of cost.

The beneficiaries in the plain areas have to pay ₹ 799 per connection. Those who were not in a position to pay the money would be extended loans through the DRDA. He said during the last three years, loans were extended through BC, SC, ST and Minority Welfare Corporations.

He directed Joint Collector G. Srijana to conduct a comprehensive probe into how many of the units were pending, how many were grounded and their status and submit a report to him.

JC-2 D.V. Reddy, DRDA Project Director Satya Sai Srinivas, SC Corporation ED Mahalakshmi and DSO Nirmala Bai participated in the review meeting.