Decks cleared for railzone at Vizag: Madhav

A new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters is just a matter of time. The committee constituted for the purpose has already given its recommendation favouring Visakhapatnam and it will be announced, MLC P.V.N. Madhav has said.

Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by Vizag Journalists Forum (VJF) here on Tuesday, Mr. Madhav said ‘Everything on the zone has been cleared and an announcement wil lbe made at the opportune time.”

Referring to Special Category Status (SCS) he said, “SCS for AP or for any other State has been ruled out by Niti Aayog. What we can now think of is getting the best out of the special package and as quickly as possible.”

Answering a question on why certificates issued by AU School of Distance Education are not recognised by most of the companies, Mr. Madhav said he would raise this issue in the Council and see that some kind of bridge course or equivalent certificate course can be designed to make the certificates on par with normal degree certificates.

He also assured to take up the issue of sick jute mills and ferro alloys units in the Council. “Apart from the jute mills and ferro alloys units, we shall also look into why units such as Wipro and Tech Mahindra are not functioning in full strength. Employment is the focus area and we shall work towards it,” he said.

Crediting his win to the goodwill of his father P.V. Chalapathi Rao, who served the party for years, he also said BJP was expanding its base across the country and the exercise will be taken up also in AP. VJF president Gantla Srinubabu and secretary S. Durga Rao spoke.