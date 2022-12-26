Decks cleared for establishing medical college-cum-super speciality hospital under Narsipatnam Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh

December 26, 2022 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Decks have been cleared for establishing a new medical college-cum-super speciality hospital at Bhimaboyinapalem under Narsipatnam Assembly constituency in Anakapalli district.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally lay the foundation stone for the 630-bed hospital-cum-college to be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹500 crore on an area of 52.15 acres on December 29.

If everything goes as per the plan of Andhra Pradesh Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC), it will be operational for medical education and treatment from the academic year 2024-25.

After the launching of the hospital and medical college, the people of 16 mandals under Narsipatnam, Anakapalli, Elamanchili, Chodavaram and Payakaraopeta Assembly constituencies need not go to Visakhapatnam to get treatment at the government-run King George Hospital and private and corporate hospitals.

The site for the hospital has already been registered in the name of Principal, Andhra Medical College (AMC), Visakhapatnam. It is 75 km from Visakhapatnam city and 15 km from Chennai-Howrah National Highway-16 via Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam.

Confirming this to The Hindu, AMC Principal G. Butchi Raju said, “All formalities have been cleared. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the construction work. Once the building is ready we will start the classes for first year MBBS students. Five medical colleges at different locations like Machilipatnam, Nandyal, Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry and Eluru are all set to start classes from 2023-24. After the completion of Narsipatnam college, the rush of in-patients in KGH will come down.”

The college will have 150 students, their hostels, faculty quarters and canteen will be set up on the campus itself.

APMSIDC Executive Engineer D. Achchannaidu said, “The State Government will bear the entire cost of the project and the entire land has also been handed over to the corporation to start the project.”

The project was initially proposed for Anakapalli Assembly constituency, but was later shifted to Narsipatnam due to several reasons including accessibility of services to maximum people in the region mixed with the population from the Agency and plain, officials said.

This college is affiliated to Dr. YSR Health University and is being established in tune with the National Health Policy. A few years ago, the AP government had decided to set up 16 new medical colleges in rural areas to provide tertiary medical facilities.