Decision to terminate tribal trainees opposed

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 February 2021 01:05 IST

The AP Adivasi Joint Action Committee has condemned the decision of the State government permitting the AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) to terminate the services of tribal trainees, who were selected for the bauxite project in Visakhapatnam.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the AP Adivasi JAC district convener Rama Rao Dora said that the State government had permitted the APMDC to remove the tribals trainees on November 11, 2020. The APMDC Board at its meeting at Vijayawada on February 1 resolved to terminate the services of tribal youths for the bauxite project, Visakhapatnam.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Rama Rao alleged that the State government was neglecting the interests of tribals and called upon the people not to vote for the candidates, supported by the ruling party, in the panchayat elections.

He said that 214 unemployed youth were recruited and trained by the APMDC in 2004, with the promise of recruiting them in the bauxite mining works.

Now that the bauxite mining G.O. has been cancelled, the government has permitted the termination of the services of the tribal youths.