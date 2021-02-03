Decision to terminate tribal trainees opposed

The AP Adivasi Joint Action Committee has condemned the decision of the State government permitting the AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) to terminate the services of tribal trainees, who were selected for the bauxite project in Visakhapatnam.
In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the AP Adivasi JAC district convener Rama Rao Dora said that the State government had permitted the APMDC to remove the tribals trainees on November 11, 2020. The APMDC Board at its meeting at Vijayawada on February 1 resolved to terminate the services of tribal youths for the bauxite project, Visakhapatnam.
Mr. Rama Rao alleged that the State government was neglecting the interests of tribals and called upon the people not to vote for the candidates, supported by the ruling party, in the panchayat elections.
He said that 214 unemployed youth were recruited and trained by the APMDC in 2004, with the promise of recruiting them in the bauxite mining works.
Now that the bauxite mining G.O. has been cancelled, the government has permitted the termination of the services of the tribal youths.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath