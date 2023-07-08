Decision to hike entry fee at Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam draws flak

July 08, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of the opposition parties and various civil organisations condemned the decision to increase entry fee at Rushikonda Beach here. The members questioned how can the government put a fee at public places.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao expressed displeasure over the decision through social media here on Saturday. He said that Visakhapatnam itself is hub for pristine beaches and residents go to beaches every day for relaxation. Now, the government is trying to collect entry charges, which is totally unfair. He said that nature lovers are opposing the decision.

“After coming into power, the YSRCP government has started to collect vehicle parking charges at the beaches. Gradually, now they have decided to collect entry charges. It is the responsibility of the government to develop the beaches with amenities, but not by collecting money from the visitors. The government should immediately take back the decision,” he said.

Similarly, CPI(M) leaders also condemned the decision. CPI(M) leader and corporator B. Ganga Rao said that this is an anti-public decision. Already the authorities are collecting ₹10 for two-wheelers, ₹30 for car and ₹50 for buses at Rushikonda. Now, all of a sudden, they have announced entry charges for public. The decision should be immediately taken back, he said.

Mr. Ganga Rao also added, “The authorities are collecting charges at Lumbini Park and VMRDA Health Arena. The sports complex which was constructed as part of smart city initiative at MVP Colony was also privatised. The YSRCP government has been making business at the tourist places.”

Members of Visakhapatnam Apartment Residents’ Welfare Association (VARWA) and Federation of Greater Visakha Colony Association, condemned the decision to collect ₹20 as entry fee.

“Beaches, hills, waterbodies and rivers are public assets. It is meaningless to collect entry fee in the name of providing amenities such as toilets, drinking water, first-aid and swimming facilities. It is the primary responsibility of the government to provide those amenities for which it is already collecting taxes. The government should not commercialise the beaches,” said General Secretary of VARWA B.B. Ganesh.

