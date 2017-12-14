Visakhapatnam

Decision on Kailasagiri today

VUDA will take a final call on re-opening of Kailasagiri on Thursday morning. Kailasagiri has been closed for five days now after a leopard scare.

“So far there has been no proof of any leopard moving about. Decision on re-opening (of Kailasagiri) will be taken after seeing the footage of Tuesday and Wednesday,” VUDA Vice-Chairman P. Basanth Kumar.

