Decision of Telangana government to bid for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant evokes mixed reaction from employees

April 10, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Telangana government’s decision to bid for the Expression of Interest(EoI) floated by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), has generated mixed response among the plant’s employees, who have been agitating against the proposed 100% strategic sale of the steel plant by the Union Government.

The employees have been in agitation mode since the decision was announced by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in January 2021.

Recently, the VSP has floated an EoI, asking for partners for supply of key raw materials such as coking coal, blast furnace coal and iron ore and also funding for its working capital.

The Telangana Government has expressed its interest in going for the bid through its PSU Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Political foothold

Though the decision of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi(BRS), the political party that governs the State, to vehemently oppose the privatisation of the PSU steel plant, was welcomed by all all unions, employees and the Visakhapatnam Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC), the umbrella organisation, comprising almost all unions and leading the protest, many feel that SCCL would not be the right choice. Many feel that BRS is doing it to gain a political foothold in Andhra Pradesh.

It is better to have a State government going for the bid and succeeding rather than a private entity, whose sole interest would be to take the liquid steel from the VSP and give the finished products its brand. If that happens then both VSP and SAIL would lose their grip over the finished products in Southern India. But if SCCL takes over then VSP can still sell its own products and retain its brand, said Ch. Adinarayana, one of the chairpersons of the VUPPC and AITUC leader.

But on the other hand Ch. Narasinga Rao, State secretariat members of CPI (M) and another chairperson of VUPPC, said, “We welcome the bid from a State Government, as the VSP will not lose its PSU entity, but it would be better if NMDC or SAIL goes for the bid. The coal produced by SCCL is mainly boiler coal, which has little requirement in VSP.”

Acquiescing with Mr. Narasinga Rao, a few members of the Steel Executive Association said that their first choice would be SAIL.

It would be mutually beneficial for both the steel majors and together they can combine to become one of the world’s biggest steel makers. VSP has already reached the capacity of 7.3 million tonnes per year and SAIL does not have a big plant in the southern part of the country. Moreover, SAIL has its own iron and coal captive mines, which can benefit VSP, as VSP lacks both, said the members of SEA. The association has already sent a letter to the Union Steel Minister, highlighting this aspect.

All that VSP needs to shine brighter than what it is today, is a linkage to a captive iron ore and coal mine to address its raw material woes and a working capital of about ₹3,000 crore. We can turnaround this plant, get all the three blast furnaces working to produce about 21,000 tonnes of liquid steel per day and will be able to generate a profit of at least ₹5 crore on a daily basis, say the members of VUPPC and SEA. “If the Union Government can do it, which it can if it wishes, we would not need any partner or strategic sale,” they said.

Meanwhile, BRS state president Thota Chandrasekhar visited VSP on Monday and had spent considerable time with the VUPPC members and discussed the possibilities and also extended the party’s support towards the ongoing agitation.

Will not oppose it: A.P. Industries Minister

Speaking to The Hindu, Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath made it clear that the State Government has been opposing the privatisation move from day one and will continue to do so, but it has no interest in participating in any takeover bid for EoI.

On whether it supports the BRS’s move, he said, “No one has officially communicated it to us from BRS and we do not oppose it if any such move is there.”