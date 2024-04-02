GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Debt-ridden YSRCP blaming TDP for its failure to disburse welfare pensions, says Lok Sabha candidate M. Sribharat

‘Why the government is not using the services of remaining 1.5 lakh ward and village secretariat employees for disbursement of pensions?’

April 02, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP Lok Sabha candidate M. Sribharat addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

TDP Lok Sabha candidate M. Sribharat addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate M. Sribharat has alleged that the YSRCP, which is already in debt trap and not in a position to distribute pensions to the eligible beneficiaries has started a drama and is now blaming the TDP. He also questioned why was the government not utilising the services of remaining 1.50 lakh ward or village secretariat employees to distribute the pensions, when the volunteers were instructed not to involve in the disbursement.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office here on Tuesday, Mr. Sribharat said that it was the TDP that had increased the pension gradually to ₹2,000 which was around ₹200. The TDP had assured to pay ₹3,000 as pension if it formed government during the year 2019. Though the YSRCP has also promised the same, it has provided ₹3,000 only four months before the elections, which is literally cheating the eligible beneficiaries, he said, adding that the TDP is committed to disbursement of pensions.

He said that the YSRCP government had distributed pensions on April 3 last year. This year, the government was not in a position to distribute pensions and are taking advantage of the situation to blame the TDP. He also alleged that the YSRCP has failed to distribute YSR Cheyutha to most of the eligible women last month.

TDP city president, Gandi Babjee was present.

