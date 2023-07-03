Death toll in A.P. pharma unit fire reaches 4

July 03, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The death toll rose to four in the recent fire accident at a pharma company in Atchutapuram SEZ of Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh.

The injured N. Apparao from Nakkapalli and Rameshwar Bhuyan from Odisha died on Monday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital where they were admitted after the incident on Friday last.

The severely injured P. Satthibabu and U. Tirupathi Rao died on the first day.

The incident took place in Unit One of Sahithi Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Seven people were seriously injured in the incident. Three are still undergoing treatment.