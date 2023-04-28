Death of Swetha is a clear case of suicide, says Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner

April 28, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma has said that the death of 24-year-old G. Swetha was a clear case of suicide and there was no other angle to it. He also confirmed that her husband G. Manikanta, in-laws and the sisters of her husband were arrested on Saturday under various IPC Sections of abetment to suicide, 498 A and other sections under dowry harassment case.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that Swetha, a married woman, who was five months pregnant, had committed suicide by drowning in the sea apposite the YCMA on the night of April 26.

She was a B.Tech graduate and was married to one G. Manikanta of Pedagantyada, about a year ago. Her father had died a few years ago and her mother who works in the Railway Hospital had brought up her and her sister Swathi.

Confirming that there is circumstantial evidence of harassment by her husband and her in-laws, the police have booked cases and have arrested them.

According to him, Swetha had left the home at around 6.45 p.m. on April 26, after talking to her husband over phone for about 10 minutes and when her in-laws were not at home. She had kept her phone and the house keys at home and also a suicide note, asking her husband to do a self-introspection.

Later, around 11.30 p.m., her in-laws and her mother had lodged a missing complaint with the New Port Police station and at around 12.30 a.m. on April 27, the Beach Patrol team had found her body.

According to Mr. Trivikrama Varma, Swetha had come to her mother’s home on February 22 and had spoken to her mother about the harassment. At that time her husband also had reached the place and had fought with her and even tried to strangulate her. Later, on the same day she had tried to commit suicide but was rescued by her mother and the neighbours.

There is no foul play and there were no external injuries on her body. We are however awaiting the FSL reports of her post-mortem and other things including her suicide note. But from the circumstantial evidences it looks to be a clear case of suicide and we have arrested the accused, he said.

Referring to a question on how her body was found at the same spot where she had entered the waters, the Commissioner said that the police had taken expert opinion from the National Institute of Oceanography, and as per the coordinates of the crime scene and tide pattern, the experts said that since it was a low tide day, there is a possibility of the body floating back to the same spot, as there was no rip current during that period and at the coordinates given.

The police also confirmed that based on the complaints given by the deceased mother, the police are also investigating the angle of earlier sexual advances by one of the relatives of Manikanta.

The charge-sheet has been filed based on statements of Swetha’s mother and circumstantial evidence; the FSL reports will confirm further things in the case, said the Police Commissioner.