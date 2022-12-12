Death of sanitary secretary sparks controversy in Visakhapatnam

December 12, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A number of Ward Secretariat employees, especially secretaries working with the Environment and Sanitary Wing, are facing hardships in collection of garbage collection charges in the city. The issue had come to light last week after the death of a sanitary secretary B. Chandrasekhar in Zone IV, as his colleagues alleged that he had died due to extreme work pressure and was humiliated by the higher officials of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for failing to reach the targets.

On Monday, a large number of Secretariat employees staged a protest at the Collectorate against the GVMC and demanded action against the officials responsible for the death of Chandrasekhar. The employees alleged that Chandrasekhar was very obedient and hard working. He was given a huge target by the authorities. As he was unable to reach the target, higher officials exerted tremendous pressure on him. In order to reach the target, Chandrasekhar had reportedly even borrowed money. He died of brain stroke due to the work load, they alleged.

“The responsible officers must be suspended by the GVMC. The corporation must also provide a job to one of bereaved family members,” said a protestor alleging that though the civic body has promised to provide a lending hand to the family of Chandrasekhar a week ago, there was no response.

They alleged that the GVMC authorities are putting enormous pressure on them to collect the user charges by fixing daily targets.

A sanitary secretary, who did not want to be named, said that despite resistance from people for paying garbage collection charge, the civic body authorities have been forcing them to collect them at any cost. He alleged that the higher officials are giving a target of ₹20,000 per day, which is highly impossible to meet. If the employee fails to reach the target, he/she is being issued memo by the end of the day, he said.

Another secretary said that he had joined the volunteer system of the State government to serve the people, but the purpose is not served. “Though our work hours are just from 5.30 a.m. to 6 30 p.m., on most of the occasions, the work goes on till late nights. Time to time, special drives are being organised to collect the charges, when we undergo a lot of stress,” he said.