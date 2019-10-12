Death of newborn sparks row

The death of a newborn during delivery sparked a protest at the Victoria Government Hospital (VGH) here on Friday as the parents and family members alleged negligence by the doctors.

P. Jyothi, a native of Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram district, reportedly developed labour pains on Thursday midnight. As per sources, the doctors observed signs of “foetal distress” as the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck.

Their attempts to save the baby turned futile. The family members claimed before the media that there were injuries on the baby’s head. The I Town Police registered a case of suspicious death.