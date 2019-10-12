Death of newborn sparks row

The death of a newborn during delivery sparked a protest at the Victoria Government Hospital (VGH) here on Friday as the parents and family members alleged negligence by the doctors.
P. Jyothi, a native of Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram district, reportedly developed labour pains on Thursday midnight. As per sources, the doctors observed signs of “foetal distress” as the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck.
Their attempts to save the baby turned futile. The family members claimed before the media that there were injuries on the baby’s head. The I Town Police registered a case of suspicious death.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor