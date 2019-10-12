Visakhapatnam

Death of newborn sparks row

more-in

Alleging negligence by doctors, parents stage protest

The death of a newborn during delivery sparked a protest at the Victoria Government Hospital (VGH) here on Friday as the parents and family members alleged negligence by the doctors.

P. Jyothi, a native of Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram district, reportedly developed labour pains on Thursday midnight. As per sources, the doctors observed signs of “foetal distress” as the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck.

Their attempts to save the baby turned futile. The family members claimed before the media that there were injuries on the baby’s head. The I Town Police registered a case of suspicious death.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 8:01:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/death-of-newborn-sparks-row/article29661195.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY