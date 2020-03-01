Death of infant sparks protest

Parents of the baby staging a protest at the Narsipatnam Area Hospital on Sunday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 March 2020 23:49 IST

Parents allege medical negligence, seek action against doctor

The death of a three-month-old boy sparked a row on Sunday as his parents staged a protest at the Government Area Hospital at Narsipatnam, alleging negligence by the doctors.

Subbalakshmi and Eswara Rao from Tajangi village in Chintapalli mandal in the Agency area reportedly took their son Lashian to the Tajangi PHC on Saturday afternoon. The doctors there referred him to the Government Area Hospital at Narsipatnam.

“When the parents reached the area hospital, they were told that the duty doctor was not available. They parents admitted the baby to a private hospital at Narsipatnam. The private doctor gave him some medicines and advised that he should be taken to the government hospital in the morning,” said CPI (M) district secretariat member K. Govinda Rao and secretary D.S. Babu.

The baby died while being shifted to the area hospital on Sunday morning. The parents, under the aegis of Girijan Sangham, staged a protest at the area hospital. Alleging that the duty doctor at Narsipatnam Area Hospital had failed in discharging his their duties, they demanded action.

ST Cell sought

The CPI(M) leaders also sought opening of an ST Cell at the Narsipatnam Area Hospital and appointment of a doctor.