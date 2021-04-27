Death of baby girl sparks protest at KGH

Her father alleges that they are made to wait for 90 minutes outside the COVID ward

The death of a one-and-a-half year old baby girl resulted in a tense situation at the COVID ward (CSR Block) of King George Hospital (KGH), when relatives of patients entered the ward and reportedly argued with the staff on Tuesday evening.

Janvitha of Choudupalli village of Atchutapuram mandal in the district, developed cold a few days ago. Her father Veerababu, took her to a private hospital.

A Rapid Antigen Test showed that she was COVID-19 negative and she was given treatment for three days. Later, she developed COVID symptoms and was later shifted to another private hospital in the city. An RTPCR test was performed and girl tested COVID-19 positive. The private hospital referred her to the KGH.

According to the girl’s father, they were made to wait outside the CSR Block for 90 minutes, reportedly due to non-availability of beds. The girl was given oxygen in the ambulance but she breathed her last, he alleged.

‘Critical condition’

“The baby was brought in a critical condition after treatment at private hospitals for a few days. I was on rounds in the ward at that time and was informed about it. She was brought into the ward and treatment process was already started but as the patient was already critical she died,” KGH Superintendent P. Mythili told The Hindu. She denied that there was any tension at the ward.