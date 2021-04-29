Death of 14-year-old girl sparks protest at KGH

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 April 2021 00:51 IST

A 14-year-old girl died while undergoing COVID-19 treatment at KGH here on Wednesday.

Keerthi, the victim, was admitted to the KGH three days ago, after she was treated at a private hospital. The family members of the victim went to the KGH on Wednesday afternoon and found fault with the doctors and staff for not giving any information on the condition of Keerthi. The hospital authorities showed them CCTV footage of the girl undergoing treatment in the ward.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, in the evening the family members were informed that the girl died. Her family members alleged the girl died due to the negligence of the doctors and staged a protest.