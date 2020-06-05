Death case: police suspect it could be a murder

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 June 2020 22:33 IST

‘Injury marks found on the victim’s body’

The suspicious death case of 32-year old woman Divya in Akkayyapalem took a new turn on Friday, with the police now suspecting that it could be a case of murder.

According to the IV Town police station officials, who are investigating the case, they have found injury marks on Divy’s body. It looks like unidentified persons have allegedly tortured her with lighted cigarette butts and heated spatula before killing her, said sources from IV Town police. The police teams reportedly picked up a few suspects for questioning.

Advertising

Advertising

Divya (32), and her husband Ramana hailed from East Godavari district. While Divya’s husband Ramana works in Saudi Arabia, she was staying in a rented house at Akkayyapalem. On Thursday morning, Divya was found dead.

According to the police, the body was being shifted to a cremation ground on Thursday by a few persons. Acting on a tip-off, the police took over the body and shifted it to KGH for post-mortem. A case was registered and investigation is on.