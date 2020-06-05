Visakhapatnam

Death case: police suspect it could be a murder

‘Injury marks found on the victim’s body’

The suspicious death case of 32-year old woman Divya in Akkayyapalem took a new turn on Friday, with the police now suspecting that it could be a case of murder.

According to the IV Town police station officials, who are investigating the case, they have found injury marks on Divy’s body. It looks like unidentified persons have allegedly tortured her with lighted cigarette butts and heated spatula before killing her, said sources from IV Town police. The police teams reportedly picked up a few suspects for questioning.

Divya (32), and her husband Ramana hailed from East Godavari district. While Divya’s husband Ramana works in Saudi Arabia, she was staying in a rented house at Akkayyapalem. On Thursday morning, Divya was found dead.

According to the police, the body was being shifted to a cremation ground on Thursday by a few persons. Acting on a tip-off, the police took over the body and shifted it to KGH for post-mortem. A case was registered and investigation is on.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 10:34:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/death-case-police-suspect-it-could-be-a-murder/article31761045.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY