ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dear Zindagi’ workshop to promote holistic well-being of students

January 02, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Dhruvikaa Reddy, an 11th class student, has come up with a project ‘Dear Zindagi’, which focusses on promoting mental health awareness and the holistic well-being of students through engaging seminars conducted in educational institutions and NGOs. ‘Dear Zindagi’ endeavours to cultivate a positive impact on the mental and emotional health of students, providing them valuable tools to navigate life’s challenges. The first workshop will be conducted at Tity Tots Public School at Dwarakanagar on January 3 (Wednesday).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US