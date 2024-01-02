‘Dear Zindagi’ workshop to promote holistic well-being of students

January 02, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Dhruvikaa Reddy, an 11th class student, has come up with a project ‘Dear Zindagi’, which focusses on promoting mental health awareness and the holistic well-being of students through engaging seminars conducted in educational institutions and NGOs. ‘Dear Zindagi’ endeavours to cultivate a positive impact on the mental and emotional health of students, providing them valuable tools to navigate life’s challenges. The first workshop will be conducted at Tity Tots Public School at Dwarakanagar on January 3 (Wednesday).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.