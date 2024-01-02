‘Dear Zindagi’ workshop to promote holistic well-being of students

January 02, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Dhruvikaa Reddy, an 11th class student, has come up with a project ‘Dear Zindagi’, which focusses on promoting mental health awareness and the holistic well-being of students through engaging seminars conducted in educational institutions and NGOs. ‘Dear Zindagi’ endeavours to cultivate a positive impact on the mental and emotional health of students, providing them valuable tools to navigate life’s challenges. The first workshop will be conducted at Tity Tots Public School at Dwarakanagar on January 3 (Wednesday).