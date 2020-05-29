Visakhapatnam

De-addiction centre inaugurated at KGH

Minister Muttamsetti Srinivassa Rao, Collector V.Vinay Chand and others at the inauguration of the de-addiction centre at the KGH in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

‘OP services, community clinics will be organised by centre’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Alcohol and Drug De-addiction Centres established at 15 places all over the State, including one at the King George Hospital (KGH), through videoconference from Amaravati on Friday.

Minister for Tourism and Culture Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao s participated in the programme at KGH along with VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivas, District Collector V. Vinay Chand, Joint Collector Arun Babu, KGH Superintendent G. Arjuna and Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar.

The de-addiction centre at KGH is a 15-bed facility with well-trained staff, including a psychiatrist, two counsellors and two nurses trained exclusively in management of those who are addicted to alcohol, ganja and other habit-forming drugs, under the supervision of N.N. Raju, Professor of Psychiatry.

Regular outpatient services and community clinics will be organised by the centre. It is equipped to undertake training classes in de-addiction to both medical and non-medical personnel.

Dr. Arjuna said that the de-addiction centre will coordinate with various NGOs and other departments like police, excise and social welfare and women and child welfare in curbing the consumption of alcohol and other illicit drugs to achieve total prohibition as envisaged by the State government. He said that KGH with its multi-specialty departments is well equipped to deal with drug and other substance-abuse disorders.

Deputy Superintendent K. Indira Devi, DCSRMO Anjibabu and ARMOs M. Vijay Sankar, Ch. Sadhana, H.R.K. Dora and G. Suresh Kumar were among those who participated.

