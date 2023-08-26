ADVERTISEMENT

DCIL to conduct virtual roadshow for Global Maritime Summit in Visakhapatnam on August 28

August 26, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Dredging Corporation of India Limited will organise virtual roadshow for Global Maritime India Summit, at DCIL auditorium here on August 28. It will be conducted as a prelude to the main event, said the chairman Madhiyan Angamuthu.

