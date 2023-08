DCIL to conduct virtual roadshow for Global Maritime Summit in Visakhapatnam on August 28

August 26, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Dredging Corporation of India Limited will organise virtual roadshow for Global Maritime India Summit, at DCIL auditorium here on August 28. It will be conducted as a prelude to the main event, said the chairman Madhiyan Angamuthu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.