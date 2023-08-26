DCIL to conduct virtual roadshow for Global Maritime Summit in Visakhapatnam on August 28

Dredging Corporation of India Limited will organise virtual roadshow for Global Maritime India Summit, at DCIL auditorium here on August 28. It will be conducted as a prelude to the main event, said the chairman Madhiyan Angamuthu.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
August 26, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Visakhapatnam
Dredging Corporation of India Limited will organise virtual roadshow for Global Maritime India Summit, at DCIL auditorium here on August 28. It will be conducted as a prelude to the main event, said the chairman Madhiyan Angamuthu.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription
CONNECT WITH US