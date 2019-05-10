DCIL seeks long-term contracts from ports

After the takeover by a consortium of four major port trusts, the new management of the Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) has represented to the Centre to facilitate long-term agreements from all the major ports by awarding dredging contracts with the Visakhapatnam-headquartered PSU.

Four major ports—Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Paradip Port Trust and Deendayal Port Trust (Kandla)— have taken the management control of the DCIL, a company listed on BSE and NSE, by picking up the government’s equity of 73.41% by paying ₹1,050 crore.

Subsequent upon the completion of the exercise, the DCIL board was reconstituted. Market regulator SEBI had exempted the mandatory offer of open route under ‘Takeover Code’.

“We have requested to the government to give us open tenders floated by the major ports which are worth ₹700 crore going by the average value for the past five years. Our proposal is to allow us to have long-term contract for three to four years so that the DCIL can be strengthened financially,” DCIL Chairman M.T. Krishna Babu told The Hindu.

VPT has majority stake

While the VPT has picked up 19.47% equity, other three ports bought 18% each. As the VPT has the largest shareholding, its Chairman automatically becomes the Chairman of DCIL.

Mr. Krishna Babu said that they had also sought the first right of refusal if any of the 12 major ports wanted to award the tender to some private operators.

DCIL is the only public sector dredging company in the country, which had monopoly before the dredging sector was opened to private players.

Priority set

Describing the DCIL as a national asset with lot of significance for national security, he said their priority was to acquire more cutter suction dredgers as now it was weak in capital dredging. For maintenance dredging, none can beat the DCIL.

Mr. Krishna Babu said that the DCIL had a bright scope to increase its financial position by undertaking inland waterways and inter-linking of river projects. “There is also a potential to bag works worth 1,000 crore from Mangla Port in Bangladesh,” he said.

Turnover

He said DCIL could get a nominal profit last year with a turnover of ₹650 crore and they had an ambitious target to cross ₹1,000 crore with a minimum profit of ₹125 crore during current year.