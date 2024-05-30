DCI sets a target of ₹1840 crore for FY 2024-25

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) has set a target of recording the highest-ever turnover of ₹1,840 crore for the financial year 2024-25. In its previous fiscal (2023-24), its turnover was ₹945.50 crores. It registered a profit of ₹35.68 crore in the last fiscal, higher when compared to the ₹15.18 crore in its previous fiscal, according to a release here on Wednesday.

Despite the fourth-quarter loss, the DCI team delivered by posting a profit of ₹35.68 crore. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortisation for the fiscal 2023-24 was at ₹224.40 crore, an increase of 81.36% in comparison to the previous year, the release added.

A trailer suction hopper dredger at a cost of approximately ₹800 crore is under construction at Cochin Ship Yard Ltd, and an amount of ₹306.00 crore has been paid so far. The delivery and commissioning of this dredger is expected in October 2025, which will lead to the augmentation of DCIL dredging capability, said M. Angamuthu, Chairman of DCI.

