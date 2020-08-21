DCI secures ₹61.33 crore contract

Visakhapatnam

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) Limited has again succeeded in retaining the maintenance dredging contract at Mormugao Port for a further period of three years from this year. The total value of the contract is ₹61.33 crore, inclusive of GST. This project involves annual maintenance dredging of around 2.2 million cubic metres and the work shall be carried out from September to October each year.

The DCI is already carrying out maintenance dredging at majority of the major ports like Kolkata, Paradip, Visakhapatnam, JNPT (Mumbai) and Cochin. It had also carried out the maintenance dredging work at Mormugao Port Trust for the year 2019-20 by deploying its trailing suction hopper dredge.

