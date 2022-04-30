DCI launches Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Visakhapatnam

Employees share their experience in the organisation

Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI) kick-started the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) week celebrations by asking its employees to share their experience in the organisation, at a programme held on Saturday.

The AKAM week, to be held till May 6, is being celebrated, on the theme ‘Maritime Heights’. Speaking on the occasion, D. Subha Rao, CFO, DCI, shared his past experiences in the organisation and said that there was no bad organisation and it was the employees/people who develop the core values of any organisation. He called upon all the employees to work with the sole motto of taking the organisation to greater heights.

Captain P.M. Saravanan, GM (HR), emphasised on the enormous contribution made by the Public Sector DCI in shaping the nation’s economy and generating employment for the people in society. K.A. Sreekanth, Company Secretary in DCI, shared a video clip of the speech of the late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, to the Indian Constituent Assembly in the Parliament, on the eve of India‘s Independence, on 14th August 1947. He called for collective efforts for the betterment of the organisation.

G.Y.V. Victor, MD & CEO DCIL along with all HODs and employees of DCI participated in the inaugural function of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at the DCI head office in Visakhapatnam.