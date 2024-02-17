GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DCI inks pact with IIT Chennai & IMU over M.Tech program

February 17, 2024 08:26 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

An MoU was exchanged between Dredging Corporation of India Limited, Visakhapatnam, Indian Institute of Technology Chennai and Indian Maritime University (IMU) Chennai, to launch national a joint M. Tech programme on ‘Dredging Engineering’ in the presence of Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, in New Delhi on Friday.

The event was held at the stakeholder’s meet conducted at C. Subramaniam Auditorium, Indian Agricultural Research Institute, for ‘Implementation of MoUs signed during Global Maritime Summit 2023’.

The first two semesters will be of coursework with about 110 credits. The third semester would consist of onboard and landside training for dredging projects. The fourth semester will be project work in any of the institutions. Course work consists of core (mandatory) and elective courses. Students start their first semester at IITM in Chennai, India, and then move to IMU, Visakhapatnam/Chennai for their second semester. For the third semester, students are at DCIL doing landside and onboard work and for the fourth semester, students are free to choose the location for their master thesis.

The MoU is a collaborative effort and aims to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the maritime industry and contribute to the development of world-class talent in the critical sector, said a release here.

This programme is the shared responsibility of the Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras (IITM), & the School of Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering, IMU in collaboration with DCIL.

