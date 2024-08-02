ADVERTISEMENT

DCA suspends license of drug store in Visakhapatnam for violations

Published - August 02, 2024 06:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Certain trade union representatives complain of irregularities at the store during the Public Grievances Redressal System at the Collectorate

The Hindu Bureau

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) temporarily suspended the license of Central Pharmacy, a drug store in Visakhapatnam, for alleged violations.

Certain trade union representatives complained of irregularities at the store during the Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS) at the Collectorate and also lodged a complaint on the ‘Spandana’ portal.

Visakhapatnam District Collector Harendhira Prasad ordered a probe into the issue. On the directions of the Assistant Director of DCA, M. Vijay Kumar, a team of officials from the DCA Visakhapatnam, inspected the drug store and noticed violations.

“We found violations like failure to maintain the register for sale of Schedule X drugs at the main branch of Central Pharmacy, opposite the Collector’s office. The retailer was not maintaining the mandatory copies of the prescription for these drugs. These violations were reported to DCA Assistant Director, who issued suspension orders for 7 days,” Drugs Inspector M. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu on Friday. Mr. Rao implemented the order and closed the shop.

