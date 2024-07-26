Dating app fraud: Hyderabad youth arrested for ‘duping’ Visakhapatnam engineer of ₹28 lakh

Yet in another dating app fraud, the cybercrime police on Friday arrested a 25-year-old youth from Hyderabad for allegedly impersonating himself as a girl on the social media and duping a city-based mechanical engineer to the tune of ₹28 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested was identified as K. Lokesh (25) of L.B Nagar, Hyderabad.

Two more persons R. Sai Dheeraj and M. Shalini from Hyderabad, who are accomplices in the crime, are absconding at present, as per the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cybercrime Inspector K. Bhavani Prasad said that the accused have approached the victim through a dating app and then contacted him through Instagram. Using an unidentified display picture of a girl, the accused faked his identity in the app and used to chat with the victim, he said.

After befriending him, the accused had managed to collect ₹28 lakh from the victim, the Inspector said, addressing the media in a press conference on Friday. The victim has lodged complaint after realising that he was cheated. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused.

Cases were booked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.