ADVERTISEMENT

Dating app fraud: Hyderabad youth arrested for ‘duping’ Visakhapatnam engineer of ₹28 lakh

Published - July 26, 2024 07:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Two other accused in the case are absconding, say police

The Hindu Bureau

Yet in another dating app fraud, the cybercrime police on Friday arrested a 25-year-old youth from Hyderabad for allegedly impersonating himself as a girl on the social media and duping a city-based mechanical engineer to the tune of ₹28 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested was identified as K. Lokesh (25) of L.B Nagar, Hyderabad.

Two more persons R. Sai Dheeraj and M. Shalini from Hyderabad, who are accomplices in the crime, are absconding at present, as per the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cybercrime Inspector K. Bhavani Prasad said that the accused have approached the victim through a dating app and then contacted him through Instagram. Using an unidentified display picture of a girl, the accused faked his identity in the app and used to chat with the victim, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After befriending him, the accused had managed to collect ₹28 lakh from the victim, the Inspector said, addressing the media in a press conference on Friday. The victim has lodged complaint after realising that he was cheated. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused.

Cases were booked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US