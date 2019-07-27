Data Foundry to start ops in city

U.S.-based Indian company Data Foundry Private Limited will start its operation in the city by October 1 by hiring 50 local people, its CEO Vivek Kalagara said here on Friday.

“We are a data solutions provider company with branches in Dubai and Armenia. We intend to expand our operations to Visakhapatnam, with the idea of giving employment to local talent,” he told the media here.

COO of the company Lakshmipathi said they are planning to expand the employee strength in the city from 50 to 1,000 in the next three years.

“Primarily, we will focus on exploring local talent pool. Providing industrial data solutions will be our core area. We would prefer students with a good knowledge of data analytics, strong logical and mathematical strength,” Mr. Lakshmipathi said.

According to Mr. Vivek, the company has a vision to focus on tier II and III cities and they have chosen Visakhapatnam for its talent pool. Set up in 2007, the company has been working with pharma and medical sector.

The firm representatives told the media that they were looking for a suitable space to start the operations. “We have visited a few places. We will zero down on one shortly,” the CEO said.

Tie-up with AU

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, during a presentation, told the company CEO that the Computer Science Department of Andhra University College of Engineering was open for collaboration.“Based on the requirement, we will introduce a subject for the final year students to make them job-ready,” he said.

Mr. Reddy suggested that a senior member of the company could train the AU students on the relevant subject as per their requirement. Mr. Vivek said that the offer would be considered in due course.