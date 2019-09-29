Dasara: police form special teams to check offences

With Navaratri festival kick-starting from Sunday, police have formed special teams to check offences like chain-snatching, pickpocketing, house break-ins (HBs) etc at vulnerable localities here.

According to police, a large number of people, especially women throng temples or relatives houses to perform pujas on the occasion of the nine-day festival. Suspecting possibility of chain-snatching and other offences, police urged people to be on alert. They appealed women to check surroundings while going to any temple or function.

‘Spotters deputed’

“As a precautionary measure to prevent crimes this Navaratri season, we have deputed ‘spotters’ at various vulnerable places near temples and other localities. The spotters will identify criminals and catch them,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu.

He said that enforcement teams would check pickpocketing, eve-teasing and other forms of offences at temples. He also appealed citizens to park bikes in allocated parking lots to avoid bike thefts.

Mr. Suresh Babu also said that the city police have caught many chain-snatchers and such cases have come down. However, he said that it is much better if women cover gold ornaments and avoid walking in isolated or lonely areas. They better take help of their husband, elderly children while going to temples or other places, he suggested.

Inspector of Crime (Harbour Sub-division) M. Avatharam said that women should be cautious over motorists coming in opposite direction.

“Chain-snatcher comes in opposite direction and snatches away chain if he is single. In case if it is a two-member bike-borne gang, public must be cautious. If they find anyone suspicious or any person following, they can contact 100 immediately,” Mr. Avatharam said.

‘Use LHMS’

The police also appealed public to inform police if they are leaving on vacation to avoid house break-ins. Appealing them to store valuables in bank lockers, the police suggest to utilise Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS).A senior police officer working with the crime wing appealed to people to inform their neighbours to keep a watch over their house if they are going on vacation.

“We have over 93,000 registrations for LHMS and about 3,000 citizens have used it till date. Once public send us request, we will install CCTV cameras, which will be monitored by team at control room. If any unidentified person tries to enter house, we will get an alert,” said ADCP (Crimes) Suresh Babu.