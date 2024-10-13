Dasara ends on a grand note in Visakhapatnam

The nine-day Dasara festivities concluded on a grand note at various temples in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Special prayers, ‘homams’ and special cultural programmes marked the conclusion of the festival at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta, Sri Kanyaka Parameswari temple near Poorna Market, Sri Karaka Chettu Polamamba temple in China Waltair and a few others, on the day of ‘Vijayadasami’ on October 12.

A large number of devotees thronged the temples from the morning. Sri Sampath Vinayaka Temple, Assilmetta witnessed heavy rush, as large number of devotees thronged to conduct ‘Vahana Puja’ for their new vehicles. ISKCON Sagar Nagar organised 50-feet ‘Ravan Dahan’ on Saturday evening, which was thronged by scores of devotees.

Durga Puja celebrations by Bengali Association at Ambicabagh, The Sarbojanin and ECo Railway Durga Puja Committee Kalibari celebrations at Waltair Kalibari, the Utsab Cultural Association’s Durga Puja celebrations in Maharanipeta were organised on a grand note.

Post conclusion of Navaratri, meat shops and fish markets witnessed huge rush since Sunday morning. Wine shops, bar and restaurants also saw long queues.

As most of the educational institutions are set to re-open from Monday, buses and trains witnessed heavy rush with people returning back post-Dasara holidays. Especially buses running towards Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Bangalore routes witnessed high rush.

As the holidays drew to a close concluding the long weekend, the holiday crowd and tourists thronged the Beach Road stretch between R.K. Beach and Bheemunipatnam and other tourist spots in the city.