Dasara celebrations begin in Visakhapatnam

October 15, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees performing kumkuma puja at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Devotees performing kumkuma puja at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Sarannavaratri celebrations began in the city in a traditional manner on Sunday. Apart from general public, industrial units also celebrate the festival specially considering it as Ayudha Puja. Women worship Goddess Durga in Her nine forms till the day of Vijaya Dasami. 

A city-based artist Moka Vijaya Kumar brought the form of Goddess Durga to life with a portrait made of sparklers of millets to celebrate Sarannavaratri. The portrait was made as part of the plan to promote awareness on the health benefits of millets, he said.

